International Convention on millets in November in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment is hosting the International Convention on Millets on 9th and 10th November, 2023 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports o Wednesday.

In this context, it has been decided to hold a press conference on the International Convention on Millets-2023 on 1 November 2023 at 4 pm at Krushi Bhawan, Auditorium.

The conference shall be under the Chairmanship of the Minister, Agriculture and FE, Fisheries and ARD, Ranendra Pratap Swain in presence of Principal Secretary, A&FE and other senior officers, read the notice.

It is worth mentioning here that, Odisha has been awarded as the best-performing millet promotion state at the National Convention on Nutri Cereals in 2021. 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that Odisha should lead the way in developing the roadmap for millets for next decade, both nationally and internationally. The CM had also happiness over the success of Odisha Millets Mission, he said that it is very satisfying to see that, the efforts of Odisha Millets Mission are now recognized by national and international agencies as the best model for promotion of millets.