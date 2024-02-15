Inhuman! Woman kills husband, buries body at home Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In an inhuman incident, a woman allegedly killed her husband and buried the body at home at Komand village under Odagaon police station limits of Nayagarh district.

One Prakash Nayak of Komand village went missing 20 days ago. Suspecting some foul play, his father filed a written complaint at Odagaon police station and demanded a fair probe into the matter.

Based on the complaint, cops intensified the probe and successfully busted the case by identifying the wife of Prakash as his murderer.

During interrogation, she narrated details about the crime to the police and informed that she had buried the body of Prakash inside the house to avoid others notice. Later, the body was dugout in the presence of the Odagaon magistrate and sent it for postmortem.

Though, police is yet to inform about the reason what prompted her to kill her husband, it is suspected that she might have killed Prakash on a fit of anger following some dispute between the couple.

Meanwhile, the local administration has taken steps to avoid any untoward incident over the crime. Security arrangements also have been made with police force being deployed with the aim to maintain law and order situation in the village.

Police probe with the help of a scientific team is underway.