Odisha woman kills husband with son’s help in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A woman killed her husband with the help of her minor son over suspected family dispute at Mahala Sahi under Banitia panchayat of Bhadrak district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Mahala.

Reports say, Suresh use to work in the village while his wife Sanjulata worked in Delhi. She had recently visited the village. Suresh requested his wife not to go and work in Delhi. Following which they had an argument and in a fit of rage,both mother and son attacked him with a knife and he died.

Following the crime, the villagers tied both mother and son to a tree and started hitting them. Some locals informed the police and later the cops reached the village and have detained the duo mother and son and have started an investigation into the matter.