Inhuman! Passenger falls sick, bus drops him midway in Odisha

Sundergarh: In what can be termed as inhuman act, a passenger was dropped midway after he fell sick while journeying in a bus in Odisha’s Sundergarh district.

One Samarjit Manihira of Bonaikela village of the district was traveling in a private bus named ‘Sarala,’ which was going from Bargaon to Sundergarh yesterday.

After the bus covered a distance of around 20 kilometres, Samarjit fell sick all of a sudden. When he informed the bus staff about is sickness, they dropped him near the Lalei Chhaka instead of taking him to the hospital for treatment.

Some passers-by noticed Samarjit laying on the roadside and called an ambulance following which he was rushed to the Bonai Sub-Divisional hospital for treatment.

Later, Samarjit’s family members went to the hospital after getting information about his health condition from the medical staff and look after him.

Meanwhile, the inhuman activities of the ‘Sarala’ bus staff has been condemned by people from all walks of life.