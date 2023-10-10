Sialendoscopy Can Cure Salivary Gland Sans Scars, Says Expert at KIMS Guest Lecture

Bhubaneswar: The advent of advanced medical care has come as a boon to treat not only complex cases but also eliminate the possibility of surgery-related scars. Sialendoscopy is one such pathbreaking procedure in treating salivary gland-related diseases. It leaves no facial scars if a patient needs to go for surgical intervention, said Renowned Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) surgeon Prof Milind M Navalakhe. Speaking at a Guest Lecture Series at KIMS, Prof Navalakhe, who is associated with the GS Seth Medical College & KEM Hospital in Mumbai, emphasized that the procedure is suitable for individuals of all ages, from new-borns to octogenarians, due to its precision and results-driven approach.

“In the age of selfies and minimally invasive surgery, people are averse to scars on their skin and it’s a big no when their face is involved. Therefore, Sialendoscopy is the best possible way for diseases relating to salivary glands both for their diagnosis and treatment,” he said.

Prof Navalakhe said that insurance companies often cover a substantial portion of the associated expenses, making it a practical option for people across different age groups. During his lecture, he also discussed the potential of endoscopic methods in managing salivary gland issues, including the removal of salivary gland stones, known as Sialolithiasis.

Professor Navalakhe holds the distinction of being the second Indian ENT surgeon to undergo specialized Sialendoscopy training. He is also the first practitioner in the private sector to have performed nearly 2,000 such surgeries to date. As part of his visit to KIMS, he conducted four live demonstration surgeries for faculty members and residents.

However, Professor Navalakhe acknowledged that the Sialendoscopy procedure can be expensive, primarily due to the cost of one-time-use accessories. A diagnostic Sialendoscopy process is estimated to be around Rs 70,000, while a surgical procedure like the removal of salivary gland stones (Sialolithiasis) can cost approximately 1.5 lakhs.

The Guest Lecture by Dr. Navalakhe was attended by several dignitaries, including Professor Ramnath Misra, Dean of R&D and Head of Clinical Immunology & Rheumatology; Medical Superintendent Professor Rama Chandra Das; Vice-Principal Professor Shubhransu Patro; Additional Medical Superintendent Professor Kabi Kanta Samantray and Head of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) Professor Khageswar Rout. Senior Professor of Orthopaedics Tanmoy Mohanty, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Professor Jyosnamayee Panda, and postgraduate students were also present.

