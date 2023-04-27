India’s biggest steel plant to be set up in Kendrapara: VK Pandian

Kendrapara: In what can be considered as great news for the people of Odisha, especially for the residents of Kendrapara district, Secretary to CM Naveen Patnaik (5T) VK Pandian today announced that India’s biggest steel plant will be set up in the district soon.

Pandian made the announcement during his visit to the district following the direction of CM Patnaik. He reviewed different developmental projects at different places of the district. He also directed the concerned officials to accelerate the ongoing works and complete the projects as per the deadline.

Pandian also offered prayers at Baladevjew Temple, Dadhibaman Jew Temple and Ramchandi Temple during his visit. He held discussions with the members and servitors of Baladevjew Temple and asked the district collector to prepare a master plan for the beautification and development.

The 5T secretary visited the site where the work of the proposed Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Plant is underway. He held discussions with the officials and directed them and the collector to complete the work at the possible earliest time.

Pandian also reviewed the expansion of the Marsaghai-Jamboo canal. He advised the concerned officials to complete the project, which is worth Rs 110 Crore.

While addressing the members of 130 Civil Societies and other NGOs, Pandian assured to solve the problems they are facing and said that the biggest steel plant in the country will be set in their locality, which will bring development and huge employment opportunity for the people of the district.

He also visited different other places of the district and reviewed the developmental projects. Special Secretary to CM Vineel Krishna, Kendrapara Collector, and other officials accompanied Pandian during his visit.