10th pass students also can get Railway job without examination; Check details
Pic Credit: PTI (File Photo)

Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21: Vacancy For These Posts Underway; Apply Soon

By WCE 3

Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant has sought applications for the post of Trainee Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Railway Rail Wheel Plant Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before January 14, 2021.

Railway has requested candidates to apply online for the posts of 70 Trainee Apprentices on Indianrailways.gov.in.

Last date for submission of online application form: 14 January 2021

Vacancy Details for Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21

  • Tech / B.Sc. In Mechanical Engineering: 4 posts
  • Tech / B.Sc. In Electrical Engineering: 3 posts.
  • Tech / B.Sc. In Electronics Instrumentation / Computer / IT Engineering: 3 posts.
  • For Diploma in Mechanical Engineering: 35 posts
  • For Diploma in Electrical Engineering: 15 posts
  • For Diploma in Electronics Instrumentation / Computer / IT Engineering: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21

  • Tech / B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering: Candidate should have four years degree in Mechanical / Industrial / Automobile / Production Engineering from University / Institute recognized by AICTE.
  • Tech / B.Sc. In Electrical Engineering: Candidate should have four years degree in Electrical / Electronics & Power Engineering from AICTE recognized university/institute.
  • Tech / B.Sc. In Electronics Instrumentation / Computer / IT Engineering: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Telecommunications / Computer Science / IT from AICTE recognized University / Institute.
  • Diploma in Mechanical Engineering: Candidate should have regular diploma in Mechanical / Industrial / Automobile / Production Engineering from a University / Institute recognized by AICTE.
  • Diploma in Electrical Engineering: Candidate should have regular diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Power Engineering from AICTE recognized university/institute.
  • Diploma in Electronics Instrumentation / Computer / IT Engineering: Candidate should have a regular diploma in Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Telecommunication / Computer Science / IT from AICTE recognized University / Institute.

The candidates can click here to go through the official notification.

They can click here to apply online.

