ILS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Deadline for online application ending shortly, apply soon

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India has invited applications from eligible Indian Nationals for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician posts.

However, the applicants should keep in mind that they have to apply by December 20 as the deadline will end.

LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Recruitment details

Important details

Last date for receiving application: 20.12.2021

Date of display of shortlisted candidates in ILS website: 22.12.2021

Date of interview: 29.12.2021

LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy

Name of position: Laboratory Technician

Number of posts: 5

LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Profile

Managing Lab orders (Preparing indents, follow up with the vendors, obtaining quotes)

General Laboratory works and lab organization

Preparing and autoclaving buffers/reagents for the lab common use.

Basic molecular biology and protein chemistry work

Routine technical support to PhD students.

LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy Essential Qualification

Sc. in any branch of Life Science Or +2 Science with DMLT and 01 year of working experience. Candidates having experience in the research laboratory will be preferred.

LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Recruitment age Limit

The candidate should be below 28 years in age, as on 20.12.2021. An age relaxation will be given as per Govt. of India rules.

LLS BBSR Lab Technician selection

Selected candidates will be hired through the Institute’s manpower outsourcing agency under skilled category and will be paid as per the minimum wages rules laid down by Ministry of Labour, Govt. of India Selection will be carried out through application screening, followed by an interview process.

How to apply for LLS BBSR Lab Technician posts