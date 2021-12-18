ILS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Deadline for online application ending shortly, apply soon

Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India has invited applications from eligible Indian Nationals for the recruitment of Laboratory Technician posts.
However, the applicants should keep in mind that they have to apply by December 20 as the deadline will end.
LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Recruitment details
Important details
- Last date for receiving application: 20.12.2021
- Date of display of shortlisted candidates in ILS website: 22.12.2021
- Date of interview: 29.12.2021
LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy
- Name of position: Laboratory Technician
- Number of posts: 5
LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Profile
- Managing Lab orders (Preparing indents, follow up with the vendors, obtaining quotes)
- General Laboratory works and lab organization
- Preparing and autoclaving buffers/reagents for the lab common use.
- Basic molecular biology and protein chemistry work
- Routine technical support to PhD students.
LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Job Vacancy Essential Qualification
- Sc. in any branch of Life Science Or +2 Science with DMLT and 01 year of working experience. Candidates having experience in the research laboratory will be preferred.
LLS Bhubaneswar Laboratory Technician Recruitment age Limit
- The candidate should be below 28 years in age, as on 20.12.2021. An age relaxation will be given as per Govt. of India rules.
LLS BBSR Lab Technician selection
- Selected candidates will be hired through the Institute’s manpower outsourcing agency under skilled category and will be paid as per the minimum wages rules laid down by Ministry of Labour, Govt. of India Selection will be carried out through application screening, followed by an interview process.
How to apply for LLS BBSR Lab Technician posts
- Interested/eligible candidates may download application form from the institute website (www.ils.res.in) and apply along with self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates and experience details to the “Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Nalco Square, Bhubaneswar-751023.” Super-scribe the envelope with “Advt. No…… and Application for the position of ………..” Incomplete applications and applications without the above-mentioned documents will be rejected.
- The selected candidates will not have any right to claim explicit or implicit for any post in the Institute of Life Sciences. Only names of shortlisted candidates will be published on the Institute website and separate call letters will not be issued. No TA/DA will be given for attending the interview. The decision of the Director regarding the selection of the candidates will be final and no correspondence will be entertained in this regard.