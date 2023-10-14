Illegal firecracker unit busted in Khurda of Odisha, 1 arrested

Khurda: In a major haul in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers in Odisha, the police has busted a factory in Khurda, said reliable reports.

According to available reports, the police raided an illegal firecracker factory at Kantabada village in Khurda district of Odisha.

Reports say that, two truckloads of firecrackers have been seized. One person identified as Vishwanath Mohapatra of Kantabad village has been arrested.

A large quantity of ‘rocket’ firecrackers, handmade bombs and other such items have been seized from Begunia by the local police.

The value of the seized firecrackers is estimated to be more than Rs. 10 lakhs. Furthermore, the Begunia police raided and seized the firecrackers from the house of Vishwanath Mohapatra of Kantabad village last night.

While Vishwanath has been detained the firecracker maker Prasanna has managed to flee from the scene.