If the PAN card is lost or damaged, you will get it again; Here’s how

The Union government has made it mandatory that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is needed for any financial transaction including opening a bank account, investing, transacting, etc. Therefore, every card holder should keep it safely. However, if the PAN card is lost either lost or is damaged, the card can be reprinted once again.

In order to reprint your lost or damaged PAN card you must follow the bellow given procedure.

Conditions

The reprint of PAN card is possible if there is no change in the details of the card. This facility can be availed by the PAN card holders, whose new PAN application was processed through NSDL e-Gov or who took PAN using the PAN Instant e-PAN facility on the Income Tax Department’s e-filling portal.

Those who want to reprint their PAN card can make the online application by clicking on the official website (https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/ReprintEPan.html).

A request form has to be filled with details like PAN number, Aadhaar number, date of birth etc. The applicant must also agree to use the Aadhaar details for reprinting the card. Captcha authentication will be required to submit the form.

Expenditure

The card holders who live in India will have to pay Rs 50 while people in abroad have to pay a fees of Rs 959 to reprint the PAN card. The reprint card will be sent only to the address available in the Income Tax Department database.

Things to keep in mind

If an application for a new PAN was made on the UTIITSL website, the application for reprint will be made at the following link: https: //www.myutiitsl. com / PAN_ONLINE / home print.

The updated mobile number and PAN record in the record should be the same.

