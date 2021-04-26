ICU, hospital beds & oxygen support available in Bhubaneswar: BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: There are ample numbers of beds for patients available in the hospitals of Bhubaneswar. Also, ICU and oxygen support are available, said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Monday.

Scarcity of Remdesivir drug has been witnessed in the State. That is because the company has stopped supply of the said medicine. However the medicine is plenty available in the hospitals, he said. However, after review of situation in private hospitals everything will be clear.

The BMC Commissioner said that if someone is facing problem regarding bed he can call on 1929.

In the State capital every single day the number of patients is growing. Accordingly, beds and oxygen support are available. However, as patients from other districts are also coming here that is why the bed shortage has been witnessed. And for this, a new SOP will come soon. The SOP will have answers regarding which type of patients can come here for treatment.

