Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 708 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported Today

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar Covid Update

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday reported 708 new COVID-19 positive and three death cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 708 fresh cases, 557 are local contact cases while 151 are quarantine cases.

As many as 350 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll also rose to 255 as three more COVID patients breathed their last while undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Witnesses Record COVID Surge, 698 New Positive Cases In 24 Hrs

Here are the details: 

Bhubaneswar Covid Update

Bhubaneswar Covid Update

Bhubaneswar Covid Update

You might also like
State

School on wheels rolls in Bhubaneswar: Watch

State

Covid-19 Odisha recovery tally stands at 3, 67,111 as 4180 more patients recover in…

State

Boudh Hottest At 43 Degree Celsius As 17 Places Record Temperature Of 40 Deg C Or…

State

Sex racket busted in Sambalpur: Kingpin held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.