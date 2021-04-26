Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 708 Cases, 3 Deaths Reported Today

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday reported 708 new COVID-19 positive and three death cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, out of the total 708 fresh cases, 557 are local contact cases while 151 are quarantine cases.

As many as 350 recovery cases also have been reported today.

The death toll also rose to 255 as three more COVID patients breathed their last while undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Witnesses Record COVID Surge, 698 New Positive Cases In 24 Hrs

Here are the details: