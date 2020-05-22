ICSE, ISC date sheet released: Find exam schedule of class 10 & 12
New Delhi: The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam date sheet for ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects today.
While the ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12, the ISC exams will be conducted from July 1 and conclude on July 14.
ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12.
ICSE remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted
Geography-H.C.G. paper 2
Biology- Science paper 3
Economics Group III Elective
Hindi and Art paper 4
ISC 2020 exam schedule
ISC exams will be conducted from July 1 and conclude on July 14.
ISC remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted
Biology paper 1
Business Studies
Geography, Sociology
Psychology
Home Science paper 1
Elective English
Art paper 5
The revised exam time-table will be shared with the Heads of the Schools via email and through the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and will also be published on the Council’s official website.
According to sources, the Council will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks after completion of the exams.
It is worthwhile to mention here that the exams were postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.