ICSE, ISC date sheet released: Find exam schedule of class 10 & 12

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam date sheet for ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects today.

While the ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12, the ISC exams will be conducted from July 1 and conclude on July 14.

ICSE remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted

Geography-H.C.G. paper 2

Biology- Science paper 3

Economics Group III Elective

Hindi and Art paper 4

ISC 2020 exam schedule

ISC remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted

Biology paper 1

Business Studies

Geography, Sociology

Psychology

Home Science paper 1

Elective English

Art paper 5

The revised exam time-table will be shared with the Heads of the Schools via email and through the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and will also be published on the Council’s official website.

According to sources, the Council will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks after completion of the exams.

It is worthwhile to mention here that  the exams were postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.

