Hurry Up! You Will Get A Benefit Of Rs 1.30 Lakh If You Link Aadhaar With This Bank Account

If you are also a Jan Jan Dhan Account holder, then this news is very important for you. The government has issued a new order, following which a sum of Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand will be credited to the Jan Dhan accounts. For this, only you have to link your Aadhar Card to your Jan Dhan account.

When do you get Rs 1.30 lakh

Actually, Jan Dhan account customers get Accident Insurance of Rs 1 lakh with many facilities. But if you do not link your account to Aadhaar then you will not get this benefit. Due to which you will lose one lakh rupees. Apart from this, you also get Accidental Death Insurance cover of Rs 30,000 on this account, which is available only after Aadhaar is linked to the bank account.

This is the account link

You can go to the bank and link the account with Aadhaar.

At the bank, you will have to bring a photo copy of the Aadhaar card, your passbook.

Many banks are now linking the account to Aadhaar through messages too.

State Bank of India (SBI) customers go to their registered mobile number in the message box and send the UID <SPACE> Aadhaar number <SPACE> account number to 567676, your bank account will be linked to Aadhaar.

Keep in mind that if your Aadhaar and bank mobile numbers are different then the link will not be there.

Apart from this, you can also link your bank account to Aadhaar from your nearest ATM.

Aadhaar card or passport or driving license or PAN card, Voter card, NREGA job card, letter issued from authorization, with name, address and Aadhaar number, a letter issued by a gazetted officer bearing an attested photo of account opening.

Customers get an overdraft facility of Rs 5000 on the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan account. To take advantage of the facility of overdraft, it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card.

Apart from this, PMJDY account should also be linked to Aadhar card. Under this scheme, PM Modi’s objective was to open a bank account for every family. Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, you can also open an account of a child below 10 years.

(Source: indiatv.in)