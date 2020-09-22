Hurry up! Online application for 275 government posts is underway; apply soon before September 28

Hurry up! Online application for 275 government posts is underway; apply soon before September 28

If you are in need of a job amid the coronavirus crisis, here’s an opportunity for you. The Bihar State Co-operative Marketing Union Limited (BISCOMAUN) has sought applications from the interested and eligible candidates to fill up 275 vacant posts.

However, you have to apply on or before September 28.

The recruitment is being held in BISCOMAUN including Finance cum Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Manager (IT), Account Assistant.

Age Range:

The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 18 and 21 years and maximum age is 40 years.

Post Details:

Name of posts: Finance cum Accounts Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Manager (IT), Account Assistant and many posts including

Number of posts: 275 posts

Educational Qualifications: For further information related to the candidates’ educational qualification, see notification (link of which is given bellow)

Application Process:

To apply candidates go to the official website and download the notification and read it. Being aware of all the information, complete the application process before the last date as per the given guidelines.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Click here for official notifications.

Click here for the official website.