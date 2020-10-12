Hurry Up 12th Pass Students! You Can Get This Government Job; Apply Soon

A great opportunity has emerged for the youth preparing for government job. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has sought applications for the Sub-Engineer Recruitment Examination-2020. Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply. The application process ends today i.e. on October 12, 2020.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of applications: October 12, 2020

Last date to amend the application form: October 17, 2020

Exam Date: December 9 and 10, 2020

Examination Fee:

Rs 500 for unreserved candidates

Rs 250 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Disabled candidates (for the original residents of Madhya Pradesh)

Age Range:

The minimum age for candidates on these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 40 years. For detailed information related to this, click on the below given links.

Educational Qualifications: The minimum educational qualification for applying for these posts is 12th pass. Apart from this, it is mandatory to have a diploma in the relevant field.

How to apply: To appear in this examination, the candidates have to visit the official website of the Professional Examination Board, Bhopal. Before applying, candidates must read the official website http://peb.mp.gov.in/ or further notification given in this news. Explain that applications will be made through online medium, applications made within the specified time will be valid.

Job Location: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Place of examination: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh, Sidhi, Chhindwara and Balaghat.

Click here for official notifications.

Click here for the official website.