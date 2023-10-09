Human skeleton found under bridge in Rayagada of Odisha

Rayagada: A human skeleton was found under a bridge in Rayagada district of Odisha on Monday morning said reports.

According to reports, the foot and rib cage bones were found in the area under the bridge of Ambadala village in Muniguda block of Rayagada district.

According to the information received, a young man of Ambadla village went to the Mashani canal at around 11:00 pm and found a human foot and skeleton under the bridge in the canal.

The young man reported this in writing to the Ambadala police station. Later, the police reached the spot there and seized the skeleton and continued the investigation. The reason behind the incident will be known after the investigation by the police. Detailed reports awaited in this regard, said reports.