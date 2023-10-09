Youth dies after being hit by super fast train in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, an unidentified young man died when a high-speed train struck in the Baghra Road area under the jurisdiction of the Bhanjapur police station.

The devastating incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Sunday in Mayurbhanj.

The super fast train is en route from Puri to Bangiriposhi, according to reliable sources.

Authorities have been unable to ascertain the identity of the deceased yet.

The local authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Further details are awaited.