hotel cook hacked to death in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A cook of a hotel was allegedly hacked to death in Nandankanan area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The deceased was identified as Santosh Sahu.

Sahu had been reportedly working in a roadside eatery named ‘Babul Hotel’ situated near the Nandankanan Zoo for the last eight years. However, one Babuli Majhi, who is said to be the owner of the hotel, reportedly informed Sahu’s wife over the phone that his health condition was not well.

After reaching Bhubaneswar from her native Anandapur, Santosh’s wife rushed to the Capital Hospital to see him. However, by the time she reached the health centre, Santosh had already died. She was shocked and suspected some foul play after noticing some injury marks on Santosh’s body.

Later, she lodged an FIR with the Nandankanan police alleging that Santosh has been murdered. She also claimed that the hotel owner had some dispute with Santosh earlier.

Based on her FIR, Nandankanan police have started an investigation into the matter.