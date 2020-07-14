Bhubaneswar: A private hospital and clinic in Khurda district of Odisha has been sealed by the district authorities. A fine has also been imposed on them.

According to reports, the private clinic and hospital both situated in Khurda have been sealed for seven days. Both the health facilities were found violating Covid19 guidelines in a raid conducted by the district authorities.

A fine amounting to Rs.50,000 has been imposed on the hospital.

Such raids have become common now-a-days as the administration aims to contain the spread of infection in various districts all over Odisha on war-footing.