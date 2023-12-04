Cuttack Balijatra 2023 extended by one day to end on December 5

Cuttack: It is news to rejoice as the historical Cuttack Balijatra 2023 has been extended by one day and the extension has been approved by the CM. According to reports, the Balijatra will end on Tuesday December 5 instead of Monday December 4.

Subash Singh, the Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for extension of the ongoing Bali Jatra 2023.

In his letter to the CM, the CMC Mayor has appealed to extend the annual festival for two more days. With due respect, I beg to bring to your kind attention that Baliyatra Cuttack Festival, 2023 , which was scheduled from 27th Nov. 2023 to 4th Dec.2023 is going on with discipline and safely by the support of all Departments.

Those Departments are in surveillance in their respective activities in Baliyatra ground. The Public are enjoying much in Baliyatra and the Venders are selling their commodities smoothing. All kinds of supports are provided to the Publics and Commercial Venders by all Departments. More than 500 SHGs are opened their Stalls to sell their hand making items and enjoying the Balijatra festival.

A huge gathering is happening daily in Balijatra ground and enjoying without any hesitating. In this context the Public, SHGs, Commercial Venders and others associates with Balijatra are demanding for extension of another 2(two) days of 5th Dec.2023 & 6th Dec.2023 Balijatra festival,2023 for observing Balijyatra in various manner,” Singh said in the letter.

“I would therefore request your good Office to kindly consider the sentiment of the public as well as the Commercial Venders and your honour may kindly be extend another 2(two) days, 5th Dec.2023 & 6th Dec.2023 of Baliyatra Cuttack Festival, 2023 for the interest of all concerned,” he added.

Hence the Balijatra 2023 will end on December 5 (Tuesday).