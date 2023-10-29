Holy month of Kartika starts from today, Thousands of devotees gather in Puri

Puri: The Holy month of Kartika masa has started from today that is October 29, 2023. As the Kartik Month begins, the holy land of Odisha, Puri has came alive with the arrival of thousands of devotees and Habishyalis in the early Sunday morning.

The Government of Odisha has made ample preparation for the congregation of Habishyalis in Puri during this one month of Kartika.

Habishyalis centers in Puri

The district administration has prepared accommodation, food and health and safety arrangements for more than 3 thousand devotees in 5 Habishyali centers in Puri.

Various voluntary organizations of Puri have also joined offering their services and support. Apart from security personnel, 2 additional SPs, 7 DSPs, 10 inspectors, 44 SIs and ASIs, 70 constables and 18 platoon forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during this month. Arrangements have been made by the administration for the darshan of Lord Jagannath, distribution of Maha Prasad, listening to Kartik Mahatma and performing Bhajan Kirtan in the temple. More than 3 thousand Habishyalis will benefit from the government’s scheme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Habishyalis Sibira virtually via video conferencing today.

Kartika Masa significance

Kartika Masa is a sacred month for the Hindus and begins after Ashwin. In the month of Kartik, starting with Krishna Paksha Pratipada on Sunday, October 29, the important festivals of five-day Diwali, Chhath Puja and Kartik Purnima are also celebrated.

From today onwards, Habishyalis will observe the month of Kartik Brata as per traditions. They will take a dip in various pilgrimage ponds and the sea then they will perform Radhadamodara Puja. They will get the Maha Prasad of Sri Mandir after getting darshan of Lord Jagannath.