Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 3810 new Covid positive cases including 1583 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3810 cases have been reported today out of which 1583 are local cases while the rest 2278 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,27,892

District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 120

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 176

4. Bhadrak: 74

5. Balangir: 75

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 386

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 74

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 91

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 285

14. Jharsuguda: 199

15. Kalahandi: 28

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 83

18. Keonjhar: 66

19. Khurda: 767

20. Koraput: 86

21. Malkangiri: 33

22. Mayurbhanj: 122

23. Nawarangpur: 44

24. Nayagarh: 57

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 200

27. Rayagada: 153

28. Sambalpur: 77

29. Sonepur: 117

30. Sundargarh: 96

31. State Pool: 140