Highest Spike Ever! 3861 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,27,892
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 3810 new Covid positive cases including 1583 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.
According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3810 cases have been reported today out of which 1583 are local cases while the rest 2278 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.
The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.
The total number of positives reached 1,27,892
District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:
1. Angul: 120
2. Balasore: 105
3. Bargarh: 176
4. Bhadrak: 74
5. Balangir: 75
6. Boudh: 22
7. Cuttack: 386
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 74
10. Gajapati: 14
11. Ganjam: 91
12. Jagatsinghpur: 86
13. Jajpur: 285
14. Jharsuguda: 199
15. Kalahandi: 28
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 83
18. Keonjhar: 66
19. Khurda: 767
20. Koraput: 86
21. Malkangiri: 33
22. Mayurbhanj: 122
23. Nawarangpur: 44
24. Nayagarh: 57
25. Nuapada: 48
26. Puri: 200
27. Rayagada: 153
28. Sambalpur: 77
29. Sonepur: 117
30. Sundargarh: 96
31. State Pool: 140