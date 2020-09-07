India Covid-19 cases
Representational Image

Highest Spike Ever! 3861 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,27,892

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 3810 new Covid positive cases including 1583 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3810 cases have been reported today out of which 1583 are local cases while the rest 2278 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,27,892

District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 120

2. Balasore: 105

3. Bargarh: 176

4. Bhadrak: 74

5. Balangir: 75

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 386

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 74

10. Gajapati: 14

11. Ganjam: 91

12. Jagatsinghpur: 86

13. Jajpur: 285

Related News

3267 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Khurda Tops Tally With…

3631 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Total Reaches 1,13,411…

Odisha Legislators Test Positive For Covid-19

666 COVID Positives In Khurda Today,Tally Mounts To 1.6 Lakh…

14. Jharsuguda: 199

15. Kalahandi: 28

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 83

18. Keonjhar: 66

19. Khurda: 767

20. Koraput: 86

21. Malkangiri: 33

22. Mayurbhanj: 122

23. Nawarangpur: 44

24. Nayagarh: 57

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 200

27. Rayagada: 153

28. Sambalpur: 77

29. Sonepur: 117

30. Sundargarh: 96

31. State Pool: 140

You might also like
State

Hurry! Last date to apply for this 5846 government posts; Check details

State

10 Succumb To Covid19 In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises To 556

State

Odisha Diamond Merchant Arrested By Chhattisgarh Police In Nuapada

State

Odisha: Locals Foil Human Sacrifice Bid, 3 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7