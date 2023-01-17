Hero Motocorp gifts 40 bikes to Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: In keeping with the law and order and public safety in Bhubaneswar city, Hero Motocorp has gifted 40 Hero Glamor motorcycles to Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police.

The Hero Motocorp company gave these bikes to further enhance the police patrolling system in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi, Additional Commissioner of Police Umashkar Das along with DCP of Bhubaneswar Pratik Singh, Managing Partner of Cuttack JMG Pradeep Agarwal and Odisha Head Area Manager of Hero Motors Harsh Vanardha waved the flag and launched the bikes for public safety.

These PCR motorcycles will be deployed in Bhubaneswar for betterment of police patrolling, crime control and law and order.