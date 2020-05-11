Here Is The Schedule Of Special Trains With Their Stoppages; Know How & Where To Book You Tickets

Here Is The Schedule Of Special Trains With Their Stoppages; Know How & Where To Book You Tickets

New Delhi: As the Indian Railways has planned to restart operations of passenger trains from tomorrow, ticket booking for a limited number of trains will begin from 4 PM today.

However, passengers will not be able to book the tickets neither at any of the railways station nor through the agents, be it from IRCTC or Railways.

Besides, no provision of tatkal and premium tatkal accommodation will be allowed. Current booking of the tickets also will not be permitted.

The Indian Railways has clarified that tickets shall be booked only online on IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in or through Mobile App.

As per reports, initially 15 pairs of trains will be run. These trains to run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvannatpuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Here is the list of the special trains with their schedule and stoppages.