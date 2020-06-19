Here are the details of newly detected & cured COVID19 cases of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed that as many as seven new positive cases have been detected under its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

Taking to its Twitter handle, BMC said that the seven cases which have been detected include four Railway staff.

Here are the details:

The four railway staff are – a 38-year-old male, 30-year-old male, 34-year-old male and 31-year-old male with travel history of Delhi.

2 cases have been reported from Dumduma, HB Colony (a 45-year-old female and 10-year-old male of the same family with an earlier positive case with travel history of Ganjam district)

1 case who is a 31-year-old female, an employee of a private Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The civic body also informed that a 28-year-old male COVID patent has recovered from the disease. He is a resident of HB Colony in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.