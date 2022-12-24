Herd of 34 elephants seen in Angul district of Odisha

Angul: A herd of 34 elephants was seen roaming in Kangula Chandikhaman, of Angul district, Odisha. The herd was seen around Dehuri sahi of Durgavihar in Turanga late last night. It moved towards Kangula Chandikhamana later in the night, the forest department has informed.

According to the reports received, the herd consists of five bull elephants, 23 cows, as well as six calves.

Since the forests are being cut down the area to forage for food is going down as well. As a result of this, the herd of elephants has started entering villages and towns in search of food. This has created a wave of panic amongst people residing in the places which are at a closer proximity to the forests.

The forest department has informed that it is doing everything possible to herd the elephants back towards the forest and away from the townships and villages.