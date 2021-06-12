Heavy rainfall to lash several parts of Odisha, check details

rain in odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Saturday forecasted heavy rainfall for several districts of the State.

The weatherman, in its latest bulletin, issued an orange warning and a yellow warning for several districts saying that those districts will witness very heavy rainfall. The warning has been issued for two days. Today and till 8.30 am tomorrow.

Orange warning has been issued for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapada districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over these districts.

Likewise, yellow warning has been issued for Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts. These districts also are slated to witness heavy rainfall till 8.30 am tomorrow.

While giving updates about the monsoon in Odisha, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced today into some more parts of Odisha. Today it covered Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore and the remaining parts of Puri, most parts of Nayagarh and Khurda and some parts of Cuttack, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj districts of the State.

