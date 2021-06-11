Red warning issued for 6 districts of Odisha, heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted

Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here on Friday issued Red Warning for 6 districts of Odisha saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur over these districts. The warning has been issued for tomorrow.

The weatherman in its latest bulletin said that Red warning has been issued for six districts of the State. They are Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh and Angul. Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted over these districts tomorrow, added the weather department.

Impact and action suggested:

1-Water logging and localized/Flash flood in some places.

2-Some damage to informal/kutcha road and vulnerable structure.

3- Traffic congestion and disruption of municipal services due to water logging in urban areas.

Also Read: Thunderstorm,Rain Alert In Four Districts Of Odisha

4- Damage of horticultural crops/vegetables in some areas due to inundation.

5- Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas.

6- Avoid staying in vulnerable structure and movement in affected areas. Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

Likewise, orange warning also has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Deogarh districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over these districts.

