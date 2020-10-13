Berhampur: The diversion of under-construction bridge on Badagada Jarau river has been washed away due to torrential rain on Tuesday.

The road communication between Badagada and Berhampur has been disrupted after the diversions were washed away due to heavy rains in Ganjam-Gajapati border since Monday night.

As per reports, the bridge was swept away earlier in cyclone Titli in 2018 and was under construction since then.

It is noteworthy that due to washing away of this bridge, 10 villages have been cut off completely.

The people of these 10 villages are in distress as there is a possibilities of water gushing into their homes and farmland getting submurged. The threat of flash floods looms large over these villagers