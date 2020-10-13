Brahmapur-Badagada Bridge washes away

Heavy Rain Washes Away Berhampur-Badagada Bridge In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The diversion of under-construction bridge on Badagada Jarau river has been washed away due to torrential rain on Tuesday.

The road communication between Badagada and Berhampur has been disrupted after the diversions were washed away due to heavy rains in Ganjam-Gajapati border since Monday night.

Related News

Bhubaneswar reports 281 new Covid-19 cases, Active cases…

Met Dept warns of another spell heavy rain in Odisha during…

More than 500 evacuated to cyclone shelters in…

Heavy rain to lash Odisha for next two days, Orange warning…

As per reports, the bridge was swept away earlier in cyclone Titli in 2018 and was under construction since then.

It is noteworthy that due to washing away of this bridge, 10 villages have been cut off completely.

The people of these 10 villages are in distress as there is a possibilities of water gushing into their homes and farmland getting submurged. The threat of flash floods looms large over these villagers

 

You might also like
Business

Get Bumper Discount On Purchase Of Hero Scooter This Festive season

State

Bhubaneswar reports 281 new Covid-19 cases, Active cases stand at 3348

State

Contractual worker dies in Odisha’s Rajgangpur Cement plant

State

Met Dept warns of another spell heavy rain in Odisha during next 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.