Heavy rain to lash Odisha in next four days

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are witnessing monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has reportedly predicted that heavy rain likely to lash Odisha in the next four days.

South interior areas along with other parts of the State are most likely to receive rainfall today, said the weatherman.

According to reports, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Balangir and Angul districts likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Similarly, other districts like Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Boudh and Dhenkanal are expected to witness heavy rainfall today.