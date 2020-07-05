Bhubaneswar: Under the influence of North-Western Depression, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms likely to lash northern Odisha for the next two days, as per prediction of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parts of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur and Jharsuguda are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Similarly, Northern Coastal Odisha along with Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal and Angul will witness moderate rainfall with thunderstorm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Angul, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Dhenkanal . Orange warning has also been issued to these districts.

Such weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days that is from today evening to June 7 morning. Monsoon will be active and the wind flow with speed 40-50 KMPH will be blowing along and off coast.