low pressure in odisha

Heavy rain in Odisha: Orange warning issued for 10 districts today

By WCE 6 493 0

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed that heavy rain will lash the state as a low pressure area has formed above Odisha-West Bengal coastal sea area on the northwest side of the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of active cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area has formed in Odisha-West Bengal coastal sea area on the northwest side of the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. The weather center has issued an orange warning for 10 districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The orange warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts of the state for heavy rainfall.

 

You might also like
Business

Gold price in India drops for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

Total Covid 19 cases just below 100 in Twin City of Odisha on August 6

Nation

CISF jawan from Odisha shoots dead colleague at Kolkata museum, apprehended

Education

NSP Scholarships: These students to get huge financial help, check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.