Heavy rain in Odisha: Orange warning issued for 10 districts today

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed that heavy rain will lash the state as a low pressure area has formed above Odisha-West Bengal coastal sea area on the northwest side of the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of active cyclonic circulation, a low pressure area has formed in Odisha-West Bengal coastal sea area on the northwest side of the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. The weather center has issued an orange warning for 10 districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The orange warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for 14 districts of the state for heavy rainfall.