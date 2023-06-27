Heavy rain for next 48 hours in Odisha, alert issued for fishermen!

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for two days in Odisha for heavy rains from June 28.

According to reliable reports, a Yellow warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places in Odisha.

The rainfall shall occur over the districts of Jharsuguda and Bargarh, read the latest bulletin of the MeT on Tuesday.

The notice further read, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the following districts of Odisha namely:

Nuapada, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Further, a Yellow Warning has also been issued for June 29 also. Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the following districts of Odisha namely: Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

According to reports, the seas are expected to rough and heavy rain is expected hence the fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

