Heart wrenching! Doctor dies in accident before celebrating 3 months wedding anniversary

Bhubaneswar: In heart wrenching incident, a doctor couple planned to celebrate their three months wedding anniversary with much joy and happiness. Everything was ready for their celebration. But, sadly the husband died in a road accident in Bhubaneswar hours before the celebration.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar. He died in a road accident at Fire Station Square of the State Capital City.

According to reports, Manoj had married to Doctor Sushri Sangita, the daughter of Kabiraj Behera, on March 28 as per the Vedic rituals in a grand way. The couple and their family members were extremely happy for their wedding.

The doctor couple also had made all arrangements to celebrate their three months wedding anniversary. However, Manoj met with an accident. He was rushed to the Hospital for treatment. But, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Manoj’s untimely and unfortunate death just three months after his wedding has left the family members devastated.