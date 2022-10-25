Hanging body of newly-wed woman recovered in Bhubaneswar, family alleges murder

Bhubaneswar: Hanging body of a newly married woman was found inside her in-law’s house in Patrapada area here in the capital city of Odisha on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sushri Sangita Bastia.

According to reports, Sushri was married to her husband 1.5 years ago. Besides, she was living with her husband and in-laws.

However on Monday night, Sushri hanged herself through a rope to death in a room.

Later, her in-laws knocked on the door of her room but Sushri did not respond.

Suspecting something fishy, Sushri’s in-laws broke open the door and found the hanging body of Sushri.

Soon, Sushri was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared her dead.

As per sources, the mother-in-law of Sushri said that she has ended her life for unknown reasons.

In the meantime, Sushri’s parents have alleged that her in-laws have killed her for dowry demands and framed the scenario as a case of suicide.Besides, they have also lodged complaint at Tamando police station as case of dowry death.

According to reports, the police have seized the body of Sushri and sent it for autopsy, accordingly the police have initiated a probe into the matter as per the complaint to find the reason behind Sushri’s death and further probe will be done after the autopsy reports is out.