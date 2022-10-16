Newlywed woman dies in Dhenkanal, family alleges murder

Dhenkanal: Body of a newlywed woman was found hanging, wherein the family of the deceased alleges a case of dowry death in Garapalasuni village under Parajang police station limits here in Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Parida.

According to reports, 6 months ago Sumitra got legally married to her husband identified as Ranjit Behera in Garapalasuni as per rites.

As per sources, Sumitra’s in-laws were harassing her over demand of Rs.50 thousand and a Television (TV) as dowry.

Finding no other way out of harassment, Sumitra informed her mother regarding the torture by the in-laws.

However on Saturday, the hanging body of Sumitra was recovered from her in-law’s house.

On being informed, the police reached the spot, seized the body of Sumitra and sent it for autopsy.

In the meantime, Sumitra’s family members have alleged that, her in-laws after thrashing her hanged the body to frame it as a case of suicide. Besides, they have also lodged a complaint at the police station as a case of dowry death.

As per the lodged complaint, the police have initiated a probe and a scientific team has also initiated an investigation into the matter to find the reason behind Sumitra’s death.