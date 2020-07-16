Rayagada: Coronavirus has become a huge challenge for the government as well as the health workers throughout the world. It is the medical staff who faces the maximum danger of getting infected with the virus while treating the patients.

On Wednesday, July 15, Sub-divisional hospital in Gunpur was sealed for 72 hours after three Covid warriors were tested positive for Covid-19.

A Gyaneocologist doctor and two health workers engaged in the hospital have been infected with coronavirus.

The entire hospital will remain sealed for sanitisation and tracing contacts of the staff will be done.

Stating the OT, Labour room will remain sealed for 72 hours, only emergency services will be open for the public.

Pramod Kumar Behera,Collector of Rayagada and Gunupur Sub-Collector Sidheswar Balaram visited the hospital to overlook the situation of Covid-19.

If any emergency patients, they will be immediately shifted to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital(DHH), informed Collector of Rayagada.

On July 13, eight health workers swab was collected and sent for testing, out of which three was tested positive .

The Odisha Fire brigade team unit completely sanitised the hospital after covid warriors tested positive.