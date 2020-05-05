Govt & Home Quarantines Facilities Begin In Bhubaneswar, Returnees Screened

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has began quarantine facilities for people in the State capital city here today.

Sources said that there shall be two types of quarantine facilities – home quarantine and government quarantine- in Bhubaneswar.

All the people such as students, labourers and pilgrims returning to the State by train or road shall be screened individually, informed sources.

The screening shall be done at the receiving centres, said the sources adding that a complete health check-up shall be done at the quarantine centres.

The concerned officials have decided that the persons who do not show any symptoms for COVID19 shall be asked to stay in home quarantine while others who show any kind of symptoms for the virus shall be sent to the government quarantine centres.