Groom dies of Covid 4 days before marriage in Odisha’s Bhadrak: Watch

Bhadrak: In a very sad incident a youth died of Covid merely four days before his marriage in this district of Odisha. His marriage was had been fixed to be held today. However, he died on June 14.

The deceased has been identified as Chandramani Nath (28), son of Pranabandhu Nath of Nath Sahi in Asurali area of Bhadrak.

As per reports, June 15 was birthday of Chandramani while his marriage was scheduled for today. All preparations of the wedding had been done. Invitation cards had been distributed, cook for feast had been booked, marketing for marriage and feast had been done. However, the person, for whom all these preparations had been made, passed away on June 14, merely four days before his marriage date.

Recently, his lagna had been done. However, the next day only he became sick of fever. Accordingly, he went for corona test and was found positive. Hence, the marriage date had been extended to June 18.

As per the youth’s family members, he was getting recovered as the date of marriage was approaching. However, lately he felt breathlessness and became critical. So, the family members called for a doctor who visited the patient and found that the patient’s oxygen level had dropped. When they were preparing to shift him to the hospital he succumbed to the deadly disease.

Following death of the youth no villagers came to participate in his last rites due to fear of Covid. Thankfully, the local sarpanch, a few staffs of the block and hospital came forward and his last rites were performed. A pall of gloom has descended in the area following death of the youth.