Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

By WCE 1

Malkangiri: Top cadre woman Maoist was killed in an encounter by the DRG jawans inside Chandameta forest under Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

On basis of specific input, the jawans launched an operation along Bastar-Sukma inter district border area knowing about the presence of CPI maoist cadres.

Related News

Jawan Found With Throat Slit Near Odisha Border

2 Jawans Including ITBP Killed, One Injured On…

There was an exchange of fire between the Bastar DRG team and the red rebels at around 8 am near Chandameta-Pyarbhat jungle under Darbha police limits in Bastar district.

During the search operation, dead body of top female naxal cadre was recovetred along with AK 47  rifle, two  pistols, one 12 bore, one country made weapon and huge amount of camping materials from the spot.

The search operation is still on.

You might also like
State

Sevayats to undergo 4 rounds of Covid test before participation in Puri Rath Yatra

State

UG, PG final exams will be conducted in online mode in Odisha : Education Min Arun…

State

Tokyo 2020: 2 Odia Players In Indian Men’s Hockey Team

State

Brown Sugar worth 50 lakh seized in capital city of Odisha, one arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.