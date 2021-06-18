Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

Malkangiri: Top cadre woman Maoist was killed in an encounter by the DRG jawans inside Chandameta forest under Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

On basis of specific input, the jawans launched an operation along Bastar-Sukma inter district border area knowing about the presence of CPI maoist cadres.

There was an exchange of fire between the Bastar DRG team and the red rebels at around 8 am near Chandameta-Pyarbhat jungle under Darbha police limits in Bastar district.

During the search operation, dead body of top female naxal cadre was recovetred along with AK 47 rifle, two pistols, one 12 bore, one country made weapon and huge amount of camping materials from the spot.

The search operation is still on.