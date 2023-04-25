Groom arrested from marriage mandap in Bargarh of Odisha!

Bargarh: In a shocking incident of fraud, the police has arrested the groom from the marriage mandap in Bargarh district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Ajit Bhoi. He was arrested by the Mahila police station on the charges of fraud, said reliable reports.

A young woman had accused Ajit and complained about him in the police station. She accused him of cheating her by maintaining a physical relationship with her after the promise of marriage.

Based on the complaint, the police conducted an investigation. The Bargarh Bhatli police station then conducted a raid and arrested the fraudster late last night from the marriage mandap.

The accused was just about to get married when the police arrived at the mandap and arrested him from the spot. It is worth mentioning that the accused Ajit was a government employee, he was working in OSRTC.

The police is further investigating into the matter, detailed report on this case is awaited.