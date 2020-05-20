Konark
Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

Govt launches scheme for 100 % solarisation of Sun temple, Konark town

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has taken up the Complete Solarisation of Konark sun temple and Konark town in Odisha.

Speaking about the Scheme,  Power and MNRE Minister R K Singh said, “Government of India launched the Scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister’s vision to develop the historical Sun temple town of Konark in Odisha as ‘Surya Nagri’, to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple and the importance of promoting solar energy”.

The Scheme envisages setting up of 10 MW grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications like solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, off-grid solar power plants with battery storage etc with a 100% Central Financial Assistance (CFA) support of around Rs. 25 Crores from Government of India through Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE). Implementation of this Project will be done by Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

The Scheme will meet all the energy requirements of Konark town with solar energy.

