driving licence validity extended

Good News! Validity Of Driving Licences, Registration Certificates Extended Till This Date

By WCE 3

New Delhi: Don’t panic if you could not renew your vehicle documents like Driving Licences (DLs) and Registration Certificates (RCs) which expired since February 1 this year, as the central government in a fresh notification on Sunday allowed the validity of such mandatory papers till March 31 next year.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Sunday made the announcement to extend the validity of vehicle documents till March 31 next year to prevent spread of Covid-19.

The ministry has issued a directive to states and Union Territory administrations in this regard.

The MoRTH had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, June 9, and August 24 this year regarding extension of validity of documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

Earlier, it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Licence, Registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till December 31, 2020.

As per the fresh advisory, “taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021. This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.”

It adds, “Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 31st of March 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services, while maintaining social distancing.”

“All the states and Union Territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisations which are operating at this difficult time during the Covid pandemic may not be harassed or face difficulties.”

(IANS)

