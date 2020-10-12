Good News For Job Aspirants! Last Date To Apply For 3800 Government Posts Extended; Check Details And Apply Soon

Good News For Job Aspirants! Last Date To Apply For 3800 Government Posts Extended; Check Details And Apply Soon

The National Health Mission (NHM MP) is going to recruit in many posts in Madhya Pradesh. Let us know that these vacancies are going to be on the vacant posts of 3800 Community Health Officers (CHO).

The date for applying for these posts has been extended. Interested candidates can now apply till October 18. The last date for the first application process was set as October 8, 2020.

For more details about all the eligibility criteria and the recruitment process, candidates can get the official website or from the link given below.

Post Details:

Number of posts: Total 3800

Name of posts: Community Health Officer

Important Date:

Starting date for online registration: September 18, 2020

Last date for online registration: October 18, 2020

Age Limit:

The minimum age of candidates for these posts is 21 years and maximum 40 years.

Application Process:

Interested candidates read it on the official website of NHM MP or by downloading the notification given further in this news. Being aware of all the information, complete the application process from September 18 to October 8, 2020 as per the guidelines given. Make sure that there is no error while filling the application form. After registration, keep a printout of the application form safe for further processing.

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have the degree of B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing) with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi (For which final year of examination shall be held in 2020-21 session).

The candidates, whose final year of examination shall be held in 2020-21 session, are required to submit a certificate from Principal of their Nursing college in this regard with the online application form as per given format.

The candidates, who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health, are required to submit a certificate from Principal of their Nursing college in this regard with the online application form as per given format.

As mentioned above, one of the minimum eligibility for the selection of Community Health Officer, is to pass in B. Sc. Nursing/ Post Basic B. Sc Nursing final examination. In case a candidate fails in the final examination of B.Sc. Nursing/ Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, provisional posting of such candidates as intern CHO shall be terminated.

Registration with M.P. Nursing Council is a must before the joining of the post of Community Health Officer on contractual basis.

Click here to apply online.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.