Golden Opportunity To Get Jobs In DRDO Without Any Exam, Just An Interview Is Needed; Check Details

If you are looking for a job, then there are many jobs in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Interviews for these jobs will be held in January next year. These jobs are for the posts of Mechanical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Electronics Engineering and Computer Science Engineering.

Applications have been sought to fill up a total of 16 vacant posts. The candidates selected will get a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000 per month.

A walk-in-interview for these jobs will be held from January 4 to 11.

Candidates for these jobs have sought undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering. Candidates must read the official notification to know in detail about the eligibility and age limit of these jobs.

Vacant Details

Mechanical Engineering – 6 seats

Automobile Engineering – 3 seats

Electronics Engineering – 3 seats

Computer Science Engineering – 4 seats

