Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22 carat and 24 carat gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has remained constant in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,730 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Wednesday, the price of the yellow metal is recorded as the same as of today in smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 625 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: