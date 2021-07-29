Gold price increases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has increased in Odisha’s smart city, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The price of the 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 30 and the yellow metal has risen by Rs 10 for the 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is set at Rs 46,920 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,210 per 10 grams in the city.

Similarly on Wednesday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 46,890 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,200 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 664 per 10 grams.

