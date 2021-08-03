Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: Gold price has decreased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The cost of the 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 250 and the 24 carat gold rate has fallen by Rs 300 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,170 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,380 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Monday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,420 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,680 per 10 grams in the smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 679 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: