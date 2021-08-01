Girl rescued from Mahanadi river by fire personnel in Odisha

Sambalpur: The fire personnel on Sunday rescued a girl who was trapped in the middle of the river Mahanadi for two hours near Samlei ghat in Sambalpur district.

The girl has been identified as Pravati Seth, a native of Attabira. She was staying and taking coaching classes in Sambalpur.

Sources say, she had gone to take bath in Mahanadi when she was swept away. She could no longer move as her legs were stuck in a rock in the middle of the river.

On hearing screams, locals spotted her and informed the police along with fire personnel .

On being informed, fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the girl and admitted her to the Sambalpur Sadar hospital for medical treatment.